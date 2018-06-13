St. Johns teacher among 6 recognized by Gov. Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A St. Johns teacher headlined a group of six educators recognized by Gov. Rick Scott with the Governor’s Shine Award on Wednesday.

Dana Kelly, a first-grade teacher at Cunningham Creek Elementary School, was one of the recipients honored during a meeting of Florida’s Cabinet.

Kelly was named the 2017-18 St. Johns County District Teacher of the Year.

Other recipients were Eleanna Hurst of Broward County, Maria Torres-Crosby of Hillsborough County, Samantha Hopper of Monroe County, William Ivey of Sarasota County and Kathleen Redfern of Walton County.

