St. Johns teacher among 6 recognized by Gov. Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A St. Johns teacher headlined a group of six educators recognized by Gov. Rick Scott with the Governor’s Shine Award on Wednesday.
Dana Kelly, a first-grade teacher at Cunningham Creek Elementary School, was one of the recipients honored during a meeting of Florida’s Cabinet.
Kelly was named the 2017-18 St. Johns County District Teacher of the Year.
Other recipients were Eleanna Hurst of Broward County, Maria Torres-Crosby of Hillsborough County, Samantha Hopper of Monroe County, William Ivey of Sarasota County and Kathleen Redfern of Walton County.
