'Stand Up & Stride' for domestic violence survivors March 30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hubbard House is calling on the Northeast Florida community to rally for victims of domestic violence and "Stand Up & Stride."

The 10th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk will take place March 30 at the Duval County Courthouse.

Hubbard House, the domestic violence center that provides shelter and services for survivors in Duval and Baker counties, uses the walk to create awareness and raise funds.

A representative of the organization said the event is generally attended by about 1,300 people, "but we are hoping for an even larger turnout this year."

"After all, the more attendees, the more awareness of domestic violence and the hope and help that is available through Hubbard House!" spokeswoman Melissa Sturgis said.

The walk traditionally includes members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the State Attorney's Office, and the U.S. military, along with health professionals, corporate business, faith groups, college students and other members of the community.

The awareness walk is family-friendly and includes a DJ and music, invigorating Zumba, a beautiful route and a family fun zone.

To register, visit hubbardhousewalk.com. Registration is free but tax-deductible donations are requested and fundraising is encouraged.

The Stand Up & Stride walk is presented by Bank of America.

Check-in and the family fun zone will open at 8 a.m. March 30, and the walk begins at 9 a.m. in front of the courthouse at 501 W. Adams St. in Jacksonville.

Individuals who are in an abusive relationship, or know someone who is, are urged to call Hubbard House’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 904-354-3114.

