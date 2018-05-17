State Attorney's Office presents awards to 7 officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five awards were presented Thursday afternoon to seven Northeast Florida law enforcement officers.

The Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office recognized the winners at its inaugural Outstanding Law Enforcement Awards ceremony.

Lifesaving Awards were given to:

Officers Gary Stucki and Rick Wood with the Neptune Beach Police Department

Officer David Alexander with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jacob Hawkins with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Hawkins helped save the life of a U.S. Customs agent who was shot in ambush attack outside an Oakleaf Publix in late September.

Investigative Excellence Awards were presented to:

Detective Dustin Kling with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department

Detectives Glen Warkentien and Margaret Rhatigan with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Warkentien and Rhatigan, of JSO’s Cold Case Unit, helped solve the 1974 murder of Freddie Farah and the 1998 kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley.

