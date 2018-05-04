Student talent show benefits Communities In Schools program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of local students performed at the historic Florida Theater on Thursday night for the Rising Stars talent show.

News4Jax anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci emceed the third annual event, which had over 400 people attended.

Students from across the city showcased their talents while raising money for the dropout prevention programs of Communities in Schools of Jacksonville. The nonprofit operates the case management, afterschool and literacy programs that help at-risk kids and thousands more to stay on track for graduation.

PHOTOS: Students perform in talent show benefiting Communities In Schools

The talent show celebrated students’ accomplishments both inside and outside the classroom.

People who attended the event voted for their favorite talent during the show.

The top three acts received awards:

First Place: Panthers Dance | S.A. Hull Elementary School

Second Place: Blake Humphrey, Monologue | Terry Parker High School

Third Place: The All-Stars Step Team | Lake Forest Elementary School

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.