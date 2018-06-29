Students deliver food & thanks to Jacksonville firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of a citywide community service project, middle and high school students delivered boxes of food to firefighters across Jacksonville on Friday.

The students are part of I'm A Star Foundation's Summer Leadership Academy, a free camp held at Westside High School, Southside Middle School and Matthew Gilbert Middle School.

Students who are part of the Foundation's GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) initiative also participated.

I'm A Star Foundation Executive Director Betty Seabrook Burney said students made lunch bags with food donated by Publix last week. Then teens delivered a week's worth of lunch to six fire stations.

Burney says, "The ultimate goal is to have our students understand that our first responders work for them, and this is an opportunity to show thanks."

The fire stations that received the special deliveries are:

Station #34, 11248 Ross Blvd., Jax, FL 3221

Station # 15, 6403 N Pearl St, Jax, FL 32208

Station # 9, 4560 N Main St, Jax, FL 32206

Station # 11, 2732 Talleyrand Ave, Jax, FL 32206

Station # 2, 1355 N Main St, Jax, FL 32206

Station # 1, 611 N Liberty St, Jax, FL 32202

