Students help Jacksonville mayor pack Blessings in a Backpack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some students at Woodland Acres Elementary School in Arlington got a chance to help other students Thursday.

They joined Mayor Lenny Curry and his wife, Molly, in preparing sack lunches for other students who take them home on weekends.

The program is called Blessings in a Backpack. It’s the fifth annual event to honor the group, which helps about 3,800 students in Jacksonville and St. Johns County.

Curry said it was important for him to be at the event.

“As I shared with the kids here, and speaking for myself, sometimes when you’re really hungry, you get a little angry and they call it hangry. I want to make sure our kids aren’t hangry and get what they need,” Curry said.

The school principal said about 80 percent of the students at Woodland Acres receive help from the program.

