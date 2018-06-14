Students interested in cyber security get to work with FBI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Teenage students in Jacksonville interested in cyber security get to work with the FBI during a summer camp that helps them understand the importance of behaving responsibly online.

It's a week of hands-on, behind-the-scenes access to some of the FBI's work. On Wednesday, there was a SWAT demonstration with special agents in full uniform.

Students also got to check out the remote controlled robots, which are used in standoffs. They even got a chance to try on some of the life-saving equipment.

The camp, put on by Florida State College at Jacksonville, introduces boys and girls from ages 14 to 17 to the world of cyber security. It shows them all the opportunities available for those who want a future in crime-fighting.

The camp is being run by the FBI Jacksonville cyber squad, and the non-profit Infragard, which facilitates the public-private partnership.

