Students reach reading milestone

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - As if the end of the school year weren't exciting enough, some students at St. Johns Country Day School in Orange Park are celebrating a huge achievement.

Since the beginning of the school year, teachers challenged first grade through fifth grade students to read 1 million minutes before summer break.

Students had to track their time reading or having someone read to them all year.

This week, the Lower School students learned they have surpassed the Million Minute Reading Challenge -- reaching 1,059,630 minutes!

"I'm so proud of these students for achieving their Million Minute Reaching Challenge," said Head of Lower School Otis Wirth. "It's been a lot of work all year reading and tracking their time, but they did it. It goes to show that when you set your mind to it, you can accomplish anything."

Students were rewarded with a pizza and ice cream party this week.

