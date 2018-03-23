Students, teachers build Arlington school playground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Teachers, students and community volunteers are taking time out of their spring break to build a playground for a local school in Arlington.

More than 100 volunteers got to work Friday at Arlington Community Academy setting up picnic tables, benches and an outdoor classroom. Students and parents were involved with picking the equipment for the playground that will be shared with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

Lauren May, the head of school at Arlington Community Academy, says it's worth all the time and effort.

"Research for education says you've got to take kids outside, and you've got to let them play," May said. "It's going to make such a difference for all of our students."

Children will be able to use the playground starting Monday. The total cost of the project is more than $100,000 and received funding from KaBOOM!, Target and other donators.

