Subaru of Jacksonville donates $100K to Wolfson Children's Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wolfson Children's Hospital received a a $100,000 donation Tuesday morning from Subaru of Jacksonville.

The dealership presented the check from the automaker's Share the Love campaign to Wolfson, which the dealership chose as its local charity for the national campaign.

Subaru’s campaign includes donations of $250 for every new car purchased Nov. 16 – Jan. 2.

Customers buying a new Subaru are given four national charities to choose from -- ASPCA, Make a Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels and the National Park Foundation.

Each dealer also chooses a local charity that customers can select for their $250 donation.

Subaru of Jacksonville matched the $250 donation every time customers chose Wolfson Children’s Hospital as their recipient.

Wolfson, a not-for-profit, relies on charitable donations to provide care for children across the region.

The $100,000 from Subaru of Jacksonville will be used for lifesaving technology at the hospital.

