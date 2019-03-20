Subaru shares nearly $103K of love with Wolfson Children's Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Subaru of Jacksonville presented Wolfson Children's Hospital with a gift of nearly $103,000 after its annual Share the Love event, which lasted several weeks in 2018.

The $102,946.70 gift will support care and advanced technology to heal critically injured children at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and toward child passenger safety education through The Players Center for Child Health at Wolfson Children’s.

Subaru’s Share the Love campaign includes a donation of $250 for every new car purchased or leased between the dates of Nov. 15, 2018, and Jan. 2, 2019, along with a 100 percent match from Subaru of Jacksonville, for a total gift of $500 per vehicle.

Customers purchasing or leasing a new Subaru are given four national charities to choose from -- including ASPCA, Make a Wish, Meals on Wheels, and the National Park Foundation -- and each dealer is able to choose one local hometown charity as an option for customers’ donations to support. Subaru of Jacksonville’s chosen hometown charity is Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Subaru of Jacksonville was the first corporate partner to support trauma services at Wolfson Children’s and has established the “Subaru of Jacksonville Porter Famliy Trauma Services Endowment” that creates a legacy of support for generations to come, hospital officials said.

“We chose Wolfson Children’s Hospital three years ago as we realize everyone has had a child or knows of a child that has received services there," Subaru of Jacksonville owner Phil Porter said. "The impact Wolfson Children’s Hospital has had on our community is immeasurable. We're proud that, in conjunction with Subaru of America's generosity through Share the Love, Subaru of Jacksonville has now donated in excess of $317,000 in the three years of our affiliation.”

This is the third year Wolfson Children’s Hospital was selected as Subaru of Jacksonville’s hometown charity for the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.

Subaru of Jacksonville was one of only a few Subaru dealerships in the nation to choose to match the $250, no matter which of the five charities was chosen, and give it to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Subaru of Jacksonville has pledged a five-year commitment to Wolfson Children’s, totaling more than $500,000.

“Taking care of children and preventing childhood injury are part of our mission at Wolfson Children’s,” said Michael Aubin, president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital. “This generous gift from Subaru of Jacksonville, Subaru of America and the Porter Family enables us to not only do more within our walls, but to reach families in the community with our child passenger safety messages and car and booster seat checks, and to expand our trauma program.”

Subaru of Jacksonville, in partnership with Wolfson Children’s Hospital and The Players Center for Child Health, also hosts free Child Passenger Car Seat Safety Checks the first Friday of each month to ensure children are safe on the roads.

In addition to supporting trauma services and child passenger safety, Subaru of Jacksonville also sponsors the Wolfson Children’s Hospital Auxiliary’s “Wolfie Wagon” various times throughout the year, providing children and families in the hospital an opportunity to choose various treats and items at no cost.

“A piece of candy, a T-shirt, a balloon, something that small brings big smiles to patients, and parents, during our visits," Porter said. "We love being able to offer this little bit of fun to families that could use it.”

