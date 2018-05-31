Jacksonville summer camp offering free lunch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Providing a good meal is an issue for many parents during the summer months.

A summer camp on Jacksonville's Northside is making sure children don't go hungry.

Beginning June 4, Wilson's Rising Stars Youth Academy is offering lunch to neighborhood children from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.

The children don't necessarily have to attend camp for free lunch.

If you would like to sign your child up for camp, the program offers a $20 full-day rate and a $15 half-day rate.

The address of Wilson's Rising Stars Youth Academy is 10663 Monaco Drive #302 Jacksonville, FL 32218.

