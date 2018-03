Support our Positively Jax Collection Drive for Miriam's Basket

Miriam’s Basket needs NEW underwear and spring/summer clothing for children who have been victims of abuse, neglect, or personal tragedy. Fill a reusable tote bag with NEW underwear, socks, pajamas, and spring/summer clothing for infants and children up to age 19.



ITEMS NEEDED: Please donate only NEW clothing and underwear.

Spring and Summer SHIRTS, SHORTS, AND PAJAMAS--Sizes 2T –adult sizes Extra Large

LACE UP TENNIS SHOES- No Flip Flops or Sandals—sizes Toddler through Men/Women Size 12

UNDERWEAR-

BRIEFS STYLE for Boys and Girls-Sizes 2T through 14

BOYSHORT STYLE for Teenage Girls—Sizes Small, Med., Large and XL

BOXER BRIEFS STYLE for Teenage Boys—Men’s Sizes Small, Med, Large and XL

SOCKS Low Cut or Ankle Style only—All Sizes Children and Adult

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

WJXT Channel 4, 4 Broadcast Place

Land Rover Jacksonville, 11211 Atlantic Blvd.

Participating Sonny’s BBQ Restaurants in Jacksonville and Orange Park:

12719 Atlantic Blvd

4434 Blanding Blvd.

10840 Harts Road

1923 Lane Avenue

5097 University Blvd.

12485 San Jose Blvd.

1976 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park

Monetary Donations can be made at www.MiriamsBasket.org