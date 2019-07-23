Teachers band together on Facebook to cut classroom costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Teachers and students will be heading back to school in a few weeks, and teachers are using a new social media group to cut the costs for the upcoming year.

"The teachers are really funding pretty much everything," explained Lexi Inks, a first-year teacher at Ramona Boulevard Elementary School. "In some counties, we get a small stipend from the county, but it's maybe $100 or $200 -- which we find is not nearly enough to get everything we need."

So Inks and other teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies.

"Teachers that want to create a really comfortable, safe, fun environment for their kids, I would say their spending in the thousand," said Inks.

Inks joined a new Facebook group for teachers, where they can help each other with their classroom needs.

"It's been such an invaluable resource for myself and other people," Inks said.

Some of the most requested items by teachers are decor, books and basic classroom necessities.

For teachers interested in giving or receiving, you can find the group on Facebook by searching Support A Teacher -- teacher gifting group.

"Not only has it been a blessing from me to receive gifts from other teachers that I don't even know in other states, but I've also gifted to a lot of teachers as well, and it's just such a nice feeling to know that the little money we make can go to support other educators in our own industry and people that are really making a difference in the lives of children," Inks said.

If you’re not a teacher and you’d like to help, find the “Support A Teacher” group on Facebook and ask if you can join.

For teachers who join the group, you can upload your Amazon wishlist, and it will allow teachers across the country to see what you need.



