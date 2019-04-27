Teen paralyzed in dirt bike accident graduates from UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Years after becoming paralyzed, a milestone was achieved Friday for a senior at the University of North Florida.

On Friday, Montana Rein-Schmidt graduated with a 3.9 grade-point average. He crossed the stage with his fellow scholars.

The teenager was paralyzed at age 7 in a dirty bike accident, which damaged his spinal cord.

According to the Florida Times Union, Rein-Schmidt has already landed an engineering job in the Navy.

