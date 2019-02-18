Teen who performed CPR on pedestrian visits The Morning Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A week after Garrett Curley tried to save the life of a man who was struck by a car while crossing Monument Road, he joined The Morning Show on Monday to speak with News4Jax anchor Jennifer Waugh.

Curley, 17, was heading home from Bishop Kenny High School about 3:20 p.m. Feb. 11 when he saw 80-year-old Clarence Gibbs lying lifelessly in the median. Immediately, the teen pulled over and tried to resuscitate Gibbs using CPR.

Gibbs, an Army veteran, was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Even though Gibbs later passed away, Curley has been praised for his bravery and selflessness for stopping to help without hesitation. And while chest compressions alone couldn’t save the 80-year-old’s life, we can’t underscore the importance of knowing what to do in case of an emergency.

