The Players announces $500K grant to St. Johns County School District

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The Players Championship announced on Wednesday a $500,000 grant to the St. Johns County School District.

The Players staff traveled to St. Augustine High School to attend the school district's 2018 Character Cup, which connects academics and character education through athletic competition.

During the event, The Players Executive Director Jared Rice also announced the grant to students, parents and administrators.

The Players will serve as the title sponsor of the district’s Character Counts! program beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

In addition to the program sponsorship, The Players is purchasing The First Tee Golf in Schools program, equipment and curriculum for every elementary and K-8 school in the district.

“The core values of The First Tee are honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment,” Rice said. “These core values align perfectly with the Character Counts! pillars, which is why we felt it was important for The Players to support these programs within the St. Johns County School District.”

As part of the Character Counts! program, The Players is sponsoring multiple programs in the school district.

"This partnership will provide the ability to elevate Character Counts! into our schools and programs in unprecedented ways,” Superintendent Tim Forson said. “I am excited for our district, our students and the community. This commitment by The Players further strengthens what is already a strong and mutually beneficial relationship.”

