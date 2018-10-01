The Players Championship gives $50,000 to buy sports wheelchairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Players Championship surprised the Challenged Athletes Foundation and Camp No Limits charity fundraiser Monday with a $50,000 check to fund wheelchairs for children.

"This will help so many deserving families in our area! I’m so grateful we have people like this in our community," Tera Williams Lageman wrote to News4Jax.

At the same ceremony, young basketball player Daniel was presented with a new sports wheelchair from the charity. He will now be able to play with his team.

