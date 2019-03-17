The Players Championship means big win for charities

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - The players are not the only winners from the tournament at Sawgrass. Charities in Northeast Florida are getting a big boost for their missions of mercy.

The tournament has raised more than $100 million for nonprofits, including the community food bank, Feeding Northeast Florida.

"The Players Championship is a big deal for our community. I like to put it this way: We cannot do what we do without the support of organizations like The Players Championship," said Frank Castillo, president, and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.

Through support and donations, the organization helps keep families and children from going hungry.

The food bank is already on track to give out more than 15 million meals this year.

First Coast PGA Tour player Billy Horschel, a big supporter of the cause, teamed up with Feeding Northeast Florida for the fourth year in a row.

"Our local food bank needs your help," Horschel said.

Through his #DriveOutHunger campaign, he pledged to donate $1,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle made this week.

He’s encouraging others to donate whatever they can.

"At the end of the day, $1 equals six meals. So, $5 goes a long way. You don’t need to donate thousands of dollars. Everyone can just donate a few dollars, here and there, and it’ll add up," he said.

Horschel finished the tournament with a total of 16 birdies. That’s $16,000 going to help families fighting food insecurity.

