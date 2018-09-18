The Players Championship surprises Special Olympians with golf clubs

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Players Championship on Tuesday kicked off its two-week Red Coast Ride Out, which is part of the organization's Giving Back Month, by surprising two Northeast Florida charities with donations.

The Players volunteer leadership, the Red Coats, hit the road, surprising golf participants with Special Olympics Florida with new equipment.

"I got a new golf bag," said Special Olympian Fletcher Schaier. "I got new clubs. I've been testing them out."

The Red Coats also presented Special Olympics Florida with a check for $5,000.

“I cannot thank The Players Championship and the Red Coats enough for this amazing donation,” said Jessica Ray, Duval County director of Special Olympics Florida. “Our grant request was for the purchase of new golf equipment for the team, so it was such a blessing and surprise to receive the new gear in addition to the monetary donation. We are beyond grateful.”

Building Abilities of Special Children and Adults (BASCA), an organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental differences achieve a higher quality of life and sense of belonging, also received a $20,000 grant from the Red Coats.

“Their continued generosity to the Northeast Florida community illustrates what The Players is all about --- giving back, camaraderie and a commitment to making the area we call home a better place," said Beth Clark, CEO of BASCA. "We cannot thank them enough.”

Each year, money raised by The Players benefits more than 300 charities throughout Northeast Florida.

