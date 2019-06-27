The Salvation Army holding back to school drive for local kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Salvation Army is asking local businesses, churches, groups and individuals to donate school supplies for local kids in need.

Supplies will be collected from June 25 to Aug. 5. Resources will go towards helping local families who are struggling to afford what they need for school.

Anyone who is interested in hosting a school supplies collection at their place of business or church is asked to call 904-301-4785 to sign up. Individuals wishing to drop off supplies may do so between 8 a.m.-noon on weekends and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays at The Salvation Army’s downtown location at 900 W. Adams St.

Supplies needed include:

• Backpacks (for k-12 boys and girls)

• Folders

• Calculators

• Rulers

• Crayons

• Pencils

• Pens

• Glue sticks

• Baggies

• Spiral notebooks

• Hand sanitizer

• Loose-leaf paper

• Composition books

The Salvation Army will accept applications from families requesting assistance July 8 and 9 from 8:30- 11:30 a.m. at the Towers Center of Hope at 900 W. Adams St. Families must bring proof of Duval residency, child’s most recent report card (to show current grade level), and proof of income. For questions about applications call 904-356-8641.

The Salvation Army will distribute the supplies to families who demonstrate financial need on Aug. 8.

