These cuddly teddy bears help comfort children involved in wrecks

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies and officers across Northeast Florida are getting unique tools to help with DUI enforcement.

They're called Carlie Bears and on Thursday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Northeast Florida donated and delivered the stuffed animals to traffic deputies in Clay County. Although the teddy bears look cute and cuddly, they make all the difference when it comes to children involved in wrecks.

"A crash, regardless if it's impairment or not, is traumatizing for a kid," said Deputy Travis Pritchard, with the Clay County Sheriff's Office Traffic DUI Enforcement. "I can't convey how much it calms them down and how much that relieves so much stress on that child to have something they can hold and love."

Pritchard and Deputy Ryan Riley, also with the Sheriff's Office Traffic DUI Enforcement, together, respond to more than 150 DUI crashes a year. Just Wednesday, Riley said he pulled over an intoxicated mom in Middleburg with three children in the car.

"The kids were terrified. A couple of the kids knew what was going on," Riley said.

That's where the bears come in -- to help comfort kids and send a message. The Carlie Bears are named after a 5-year-old girl who died in a drunk driving crash on New Year's Day in 1998 while her mother was behind the wheel.

Many people who drive under the influence don't make it to the back of a patrol car because they either don't get caught or are killed in a crash. Sometimes they take their passengers with them. More than half of kids killed in DUI crashes are riding with impaired drivers.

"Kids really don't have a choice or a voice in who they ride with. When the car door opens, most kids just jump in the car," said Judy Cotton, program specialist for MADD Northeast Florida.

MADD is making the bear donations to send a message that they don't want any more victims. In 2017, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, nearly 1,000 people died from DUI crashes in Florida. MADD is urging adults to make arrangements if they plan to drink alcohol and choose not to get behind the wheel under the influence.

