Thousands lace up for 10th annual Wolfson Children's Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of people came out for the 10th Annual Wolfson Children’s Challenge that included a 55-kilometer ultramarathon, an ultramarathon relay, a 30K solo run and, of course, 1-mile fun run on Saturday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The run helps raise money for the region's only children's hospital that accepts and treats all children regardless of their families' ability to pay. Fifty-five special patients were honored at the event.

The Delmundo family was one of many teams running for a purpose.

"We are running in memory of our daughter, in honor of our Rylan," said Jonathan Delmundo

The newborn spent six months at Wolfson Children's Hospital with a cardiac issue. She died in 2016, but the Delmundos said she got great care during her time at the hospital.

"I’m thankful for the team, for everybody., The doctors, they were just amazing," Stephanie Delmundo said.

The family was joined by thousands of others for the Smiles for Miles race, founded by Paul Wilson.

"I just wanted to do something to give back and say, 'thank you' and, luckily, it turned into a great event," Wilson said.

His son spent months at the hospital. Luke Wilson, 10, is now thriving. He ran a 3-mile run at the event.

The challenge is about so much more than the racing. The participants focus on friendship and, of course, fun.

There were bands and dancing as kids of all ages enjoyed the atmosphere.

It was a mix of athletes and amateurs, each with their own reason to run. Some ran with patients.

News4Jax is a proud sponsor of the race. Many of our employees competed.

Anyone who would like to make a donation or volunteer their time to Wolfson Children's Hospital can click here for information.

