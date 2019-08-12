Tim Tebow celebrates 32nd birthday by helping children in Philippines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In celebration of his 32nd birthday, Tim Tebow has decided to forego gifts in an effort to change the lives of less fortunate children in the Philippines.

The thought first came to the former Nease High School quarterback last year, when he launched his 31 for 31 campaign to celebrate his 31st birthday with the goal of funding 31 surgeries. The fundraiser exceeded expectations, raising more than $123,000 which went to the Tebow Cure Hospital to provide care for children who otherwise couldn't afford it.

He decided to raise the bar for his birthday this year.

"Without us, these kids in the Philippines wouldn’t be helped, and wouldn’t receive the life-changing care they need," said Tebow, founder and chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation. "I would love to celebrate 32 years of life by helping kids in their darkest hour of need. That is a true celebration. For my 32nd birthday, my goal is to fund 150 life-changing surgeries for kids at the Tebow Cure Hospital, and we can make that happen by coming together to raise $150,000 - $1,000 per life-changing surgery. I'm so excited to celebrate together and join as one team so we can change lives for the better."

"Since opening in December 2014, we have had over 17,000 patient visits, performed more than 3,300 surgeries, and have witnessed over 4,000 faith expressions. This work is only possible because of the support our partners provide. We thank the Tim Tebow Foundation for their investment in God's Kingdom and for their heart of service for the children we get to see on a daily basis. These children have lives transformed, physically and spiritually, because of the commitment and partnership of the Tim Tebow Foundation," said Michael Hulland, executive director of Cure International.

The Tebow Cure Hospital specializes in orthopedic surgeries, with conditions like cleft lip, clubfoot, bowed legs, untreated burns, and hydrocephalus, and they leave healed not only physically, but spiritually as well.

Anyone who wants to donate to Tebow's 32nd birthday goal of 150 life-changing surgeries should go to the foundation's website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.