Celebrities walk red carpet with Tim Tebow at fundraising gala

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Sports and television stars from across the country traveled to Ponte Vedra Beach for this weekend's fundraising gala and golf tournament to support the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The festivities kicked off Friday night with the Celebrity Gala Red Carpet Event, ahead of the 8th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass.

The money raised through this weekend's event will go toward the foundation's mission to help children in need around the world.

"If you look at all of our initiatives, it's for people that can't fight for themselves," Tebow told News4Jax. "It's for orphans. It's for people with special needs. It's for people that are lost, last or sick."

As celebrities walked the red carpet inside the TPC Clubhouse, even the Nease High School and University of Florida standout himself was surprised by the turnout.

"It's humbling and it's a blessing because it's great to come back to where I grew up and where it's still home for me," Tebow said. "But at the same time, so many people from all walks of life are coming here, not just because of me, but because they believe in what we're doing."

For many celebrities walking the red carpet, it wasn't their first time participating in the Golf Classic.

"It's fun for me. I enjoy it," said Marcus Allen, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "It's always a reminder of how blessed I am, so I always try to give back when I can."

"Hercules" actor Kevin Sorbo added, "I think what he does is amazing. He's a great man with a great heart."

The marquee list of celebrity participants also included Chip and Joanna Gaines from HGTV's "Fixer Upper," Gators football coach Dan Mullen, Ohio State University coach Urban Meyer, Florida State University legend Bobby Bowden, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt and Jaguars star Myles Jack.

Though Friday night's gala was by invitation only, fans of all ages are welcome to attend the Golf Classic on Saturday. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the tournament starts at 10 a.m.

One hundred percent of ticket proceeds from the tournament will go toward serving children around the world through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

For more information or to purchase spectator tickets, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.

Tebow tells me he's excited to be back home and have so many of his celebrity friends support The Tim Tebow Foundation and it's mission to help children around the world. #timtebowfoundation @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/wPDfGU0Q4t — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) March 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.