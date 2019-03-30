Tim Tebow Foundation hosts Celebrity Gala

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Tim Tebow Foundation is hosting its 9th annual Celebrity Gala and Golf Classic this weekend.

While the golf tournament will take place on Saturday, Friday night was the big party with stars from the sports world and beyond. Tebow walked the red carpet, entering the TPC Clubhouse with his bride-to-be Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the 2017 Miss Universe.

"It's exciting to get this experience with Demi. It'll be her first time at a gala and golf tournament," Tebow said.

Tebow marveled at the support for his foundation. The Tim Tebow Foundation has raised more than $12 million over the eight years it has existed.

"It makes me so proud to see the dream that Tim is living out and how that changes lives," Nel-Peters said. "I'm so excited to be supporting him and everything he does."

Supporting Tebow at his event were friends, teammates and coaches, including his former coach during his time as quarterback for the University of Florida, Urban Meyer

Though Friday night's gala was by invitation only, fans of all ages are welcome to attend the Celebrity Golf Classic on Saturday at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the tournament starts at 10 a.m.

One hundred percent of ticket proceeds from the tournament will go toward serving children around the world through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

