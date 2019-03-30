Tim Tebow's Golf Classic attracts crowds at Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Tim Tebow Foundation hosted a golf classic at the home of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, attracting hundreds of spectators and celebrities alike to raise money for his cause.

Tebow has been a household name across the country, not only for his achievement in sports, but more importantly, for his mission to bring faith, hope and love wherever he travels.

See a photo gallery of Tim Tebow celebrity golf event at Sawgrass

Clay Grisson came from Tampa to attend. “Sawgrass is a great place to come to an event, to tell you the truth. But it’s cool that he could be at an event like golf when he could interact with the people that are here,” he said.

He drove to Sawgrass just for his son to see Tebow. “Tim wants to meet him. Just the way he communicates without even being verbal.”

Tebow makes sure his fans also enjoy them. This mission’s fulfilled through sponsoring Night to Shine, a nationwide prom for people with special needs.

Every year, it touches many hearts around the world, including some celebrities who even admit they don’t often play golf.

“I wouldn’t miss this for anything. Celebrities are all cordial to meet, and golf is cool. The story and miracles this foundation does around the planet are monumental,” said musician Mark Stewart.

The Tim Tebow Foundation has raised more than $12 million over eight years of the celebrity gala and golf classic. If you’re interested in supporting the mission, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.