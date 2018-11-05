Time capsule brings back memories for Wolfson Children's Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Nov. 5, 25 years ago, Wolfson Children's Hospital’s Weaver tower was opened for patient care, and the ceremony was marked with the burial of a time capsule.

The dedication was attend by many, including late former first lady Barbara Bush.

Decades later, leaders and team members, including past leadership, hospital board members, donors, physicians and nurses, joined administrators Monday to unearth the time capsule.

It contained Wolfson Children’s memorabilia from 1993, including publications, specialty items, and an autographed copy of “Goodnight Moon,” the book read to patients by Barbara Bush, who was the speaker at the dedication 25 years ago.

The time capsule was buried to mark a major milestone in the hospital’s history -- the opening of a 220,000-square-foot, 90-bed patient care tower dedicated solely to children after a years-long capital campaign.

Since then, the nationally recognized, full-service children’s hospital has grown from 180 total beds in 1993 between two buildings to 216 beds, with a full range of high-tech services.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s reach has expanded just as quickly, well beyond Northeast Florida, serving children in South Georgia, Daytona, Lake City and Tallahassee, as well as kids from around the Southeastern United States and the world.

