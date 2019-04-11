Timucuan Parks take part in Migratory Bird Day Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Timucuan Parks Foundation will be joining the National Park Service, Florida State Parks and WJCT for the 6th annual Explore the Outdoors: International Migratory Bird Day. The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, April 13 at Fort Caroline National Memorial from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12713 Fort Caroline Rd.

International Migratory Bird Day features activities focused on migratory birds and their protected habitats in Northeast Florida. This year, the theme of the event is “be the solution to plastic pollution.” It will highlight how individuals can make a difference in their communities to reduce plastic pollution and improve the habitats and survival rates for birds.

“Birds are such beautiful creatures, and protecting their natural spaces is not only essential to their future, but to ours as well,” said Mark Middlebrook, executive director of Timucuan Parks Foundation. “North Florida has an extraordinary number of birds that pass through this area twice a year and are the bellwether of our ecological health. We encourage everyone to come out and learn how you can do your part to protect the environment.”

The event will include a number of activities, environmental exhibitors, saltmarsh spotting scope talks, and the migration game. Duval Audubon Society will be hosting a bird walk for beginners starting at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. They will be teaching the basics of birding and will showcase the variety of bird species that live within the preserve.

At noon, Timucuan Parks Foundation will be hosting a nature photography workshop. Middlebrook, a talented photographer, will be offering tips and tricks for capturing wildlife in photographs.

The Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve provides important habitat for migratory birds to nest, winter, and stopover during migration.

For more information about the event, contact Cicely Pontiflet, National Park Service ranger, at (904) 641-7155.

