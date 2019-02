JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund held its annual Valentine's Day celebration party for child cancer patients and their families Saturday. The event was held at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The party was meant to give families a day off from cancer and make the lives of children brighter.

Families were able to take part in games, arts and crafts. They also enjoyed time at the zoo.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.