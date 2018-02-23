US Marine sergeant donates kidney to co-worker on dialysis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A U.S. Marine assigned to Blount Island Command donated his kidney to a co-worker after learning he was a match.

Sgt. Bryan Weber, who has been at Blount Island for almost six years, and Dave Ford, a former Marine staff sergeant, both work at the facility.

Ford found out he had kidney problems in 2014 and has been undergoing dialysis at home for 3 1/2 years.

Weber went through a living donor program and learned he was a match for Ford.

"We look out for each other," Weber said. "Past or present, we are a brotherhood -- always look out for each other. Wanted him to know, do my part for him."

The two underwent surgery for the transplant procedure at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville on Feb. 9. They are both now recovering.

"I have to consider it a blessing," Ford said. "Throughout it all, the Command, my church family and friends have been so supportive. You couldn't ask for a better life. Even as we speak, people text me (to) say, 'You need to get back to work to bring smiles back in. We miss you.' When you wake up from surgery, there's 57 messages about concern."

Weber said he never had a second thought about donating his kidney.

