Veteran-owned, Jacksonville-based coffee company honored by Cabinet

The Florida Cabinet recognizes Social Grounds Coffee Company on Tuesday in Tallahassee. (Photo courtesy: Governor's Press Office)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A veteran-owned coffee company based in Jacksonville was honored Tuesday during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet.

Small business Social Grounds Coffee Company was recognized with the Governor’s Business Ambassador Award.

Each purchase of coffee at Social Grounds goes toward helping employ and empower United States veterans.

"We love our city and will continue to use our coffee to help change lives and make a difference in our community," said Jason Kelloway, Marine Corps veteran and Social Grounds owner.

In July, Gov. Rick Scott visited Kuwait and brought coffee from Social Grounds to serve to the troops.

"Florida is the most veteran-friendly state in the nation and it’s great to see veteran-owned companies succeed in Florida," Scott said.

The Governor’s Business Ambassador Award recognizes businesses' efforts to create jobs in Florida.

For more information about Social Grounds, visit www.socialgroundscc.com.

