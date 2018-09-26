Volunteers hammer out new home for Jacksonville family in 24 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several Jacksonville organizations joined forces this week to do the seemingly impossible: build a home in 24 hours.

The volunteers gathered in the Longbranch area just northeast of downtown to help provide affordable housing for a local family.

HabiJax, Northeast Florida Builders Association and several other organizations and volunteers cut a project that usually takes months down to a single day.

“Lots of different subcontractors and suppliers and tradespeople, working together. Sometimes everybody in the house at once, but it's all for a good cause, lending their expertise to make it happen,” said Chris Dostie, president of the builders' association.

The home is being built for Ronald Cooper and his two children. Cooper is a single father who has been going through financial counseling and putting in hundreds of hours of sweat equity through HabiJax to qualify for a home.

"It feels great! I'm very excited to own a home and to be a homeowner. When it's done, I'll be even more excited to move in,” Cooper said.

The program offers affordable home ownership for those willing to put in the work.

"I've learned how to install windows. I've learned how to put up siding, paint, carpet. I've learned a lot of small things I can do myself,” Cooper said.

It's taken months of planning and preparation to meet the deadline. Dozens of volunteers and contractors will work in three eight-hour shifts to get the home ready for move-in at the end of the week.

