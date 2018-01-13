Volunteers help build new YMCA playground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over 200 volunteers came together Saturday to help build a new playground that will be part of the YMCA inside the Baptist North Hospital.

More than 1,700 children ages 2-12 will be able to make memories at the new playground off Dunn Avenue.

YMCA spokesperson Nekita NeSmith said play is important to children’s development, but research shows children are becoming more sedentary and not getting the activity they need.

“We are firm believers in youth activity,” NeSmith said. “They need to be active to maintain a healthy balance.”

NeSmith said no matter what a family’s income is, every family can be a part of the YMCA.

“We offer opportunities through fundraising efforts for anyone to be a part of the Y through scholarships and (the) generosity of our donors. So, yes, anybody in the community can be a part of the Y,” NeSmith said.

The YMCA received funding for the project from the KaBoom Foundation. The foundation has a goal of having a playground within a half a mile of all the kids in the community.

