Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Join the movement by taking part in the Walk to Defeat ALS at 10 a.m.on Saturday at Tinseltown in Jacksonville.

Hundreds of walkers are signed up and pledged money to help the cause to find a cure for ALS. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Tinseltown prior to the walk.

News4Jax employees and friends of Sharon Cohen, a longtime, beloved employee of WJXT, will be taking part to support her team called Sharon's Songbirds. She was diagnosed with a form of ALS and has vowed to battle the disease by using her voice to speak out for the need for a cure.

Cohen said it has been 80 years since Lou Gehrig was diagnosed and it's time to find a cure.

ALS was first found in 1869 by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot, but it wasn’t until 1939 that Lou Gehrig brought national and international attention to the disease. Ending the career of one of the most beloved baseball players of all time, the disease is still most closely associated with his name.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to death. When the motor neurons die, the ability of the brain to initiate and control muscle movement is lost. With voluntary muscle action progressively affected, patients in the later stages of the disease may become totally paralyzed.

Cohen continues to work and smile, although she has gone from using a cane to using a wheelchair to get around. She is and continues to be an inspiration to all who come in contact with her due to her infectious smile and bubbly personality.

If you would like to take part in the walk and join Sharon's Songbirds team, click here to register and make a donation.

Sharon asks that everyone on her team wear red for the walk on Saturday.

