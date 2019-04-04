'War Eagles' return to Jacksonville after 6-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron 16 returned home to Jacksonville on Thursday after a highly successful six-month deployment overseas.

VP-16 worked countless missions across more than a dozen countries. There was a large focus on anti-narcotic missions.

"They have made it look great. They’ve made it look easy," said Cmdr. Mike Bukolt, executive officer of VP-16. "For all of these drug busts and 37,000 kilograms of cocaine that are no longer coming to American soil, it’s really outstanding -- $2.5 billion worth."

Families at Naval Air Station Jacksonville waited patiently for their loved ones to land back on United States soil. In that six-month time frame, a lot has changed back home. Shahnta Hoare gave birth to her first son, Jaxon. On Thursday afternoon, the 3-month-old met his father for the very first time.

"It was crazy. I wasn’t expecting it at first. It was weird seeing my wife with a baby. I was like, 'Who is this lady?'" said Tyler Hoare, E4. "But it’s awesome coming home to this. There’s no better feeling in the world."

Nine other sailors came home safe as new fathers.

"Everything they have done, we couldn’t have been prouder," Bukolt said. "Most importantly, everyone is coming home safe, healthy. And it’s really just a little overwhelming, but it's outstanding."

