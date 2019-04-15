Wawa launches limited-edition Brian Dawkins hoagie to benefit charity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville native Brian Dawkins spent 16 seasons in the NFL, and it's fair to say he probably downed his share of sandwiches during his career.

Now he's ready to share his secret recipe for the perfect hoagie -- all to benefit a local charity.

Dawkins will be at the grand opening of the city's newest Wawa store Tuesday morning at 2500 Monument Road, where he'll debut "The Dawk."

The hoagie features a wheat roll with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, spinach, tomato, pickles, sweet peppers and honey mustard.

A portion of proceeds -- up to $20,000 -- from sales of the hoagie from Tuesday through June 2 will benefit the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville. The sandwiches will be sold at all nine Jacksonville-area Wawa locations.

Dawkins partners with JaxPAL, which works to create positive relationships between children and law enforcement officers, and the proceeds from the hoagie sales will benefit MobilePAL, which takes the organization's program into the city's highest-crime communities.

A check presentation of $10,000 will be made to JaxPAL during the grand opening event at the Monument Wawa on Tuesday -- with an additional $10,000 contribution from hoagie proceeds through the duration of the campaign.

The Monument store is the ninth Wawa to open in the Jacksonville area.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.