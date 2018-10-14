'We Rise' festival takes place outside Eastside Brotherhood building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of local teens and community leaders are celebrating peace through art and music.

"We Rise" is a local community movement. It occurred Saturday at the Eastside Brotherhood, already known for supporting and uplifting the community.

"We chose the Eastside because it is a community that has been oppressed for a long time now and it needs some loving, and we wanted to start the We Rise festival here because it's beautiful community and a beautiful neighborhood," director and artist Nicole Holderbaum said.

Holderbaum was inspired to create the festival after the tragic Landing shooting.

"Something clicked in me. I can't do this anymore. I cant hear this anymore. I need to do something. So I decided to use my platform to organize an arts and music festival," Holderbaum said.

It's a festival that provides young artists, such as Larry Fullwood, a moment to shine through art.

"I just see talent, amazing talent in all the other artists and photographers, rapping, singing, etc. Yes, I am happy to see," Fullwood said.

As the children play, their laughter, expression and creativity is proof that if you want to do something positive for this city, you can.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.