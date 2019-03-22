Wells Fargo provides $130K for City Rescue Mission's kitchen renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville on unveiled its Wells Fargo Community Kitchen during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The renovations to the City Rescue Mission's kitchen and food storage facilities were made possible by $130,000 in grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation and through Wells Fargo's NeighborhoodLIFT local initiative grants program.

The City Rescue Mission said the improvements will allow the organization to better provide food service to the homeless population in Northeast Florida.

Since Wells Fargo started its NeighborhoodLIFT program in 2012, it has committed more than $442 million to support the revitalization of communities across the country.

Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the City Rescue Mission on South McDuff Avenue.

