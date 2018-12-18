Winn-Dixie giving away free food to 500 families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just in time for the holidays, Winn-Dixie and Feeding Northeast Florida are teaming up to host a food pantry on Jacksonville’s Westside to help families in need.

The holiday food pantry, made possible by a major donation from Winn-Dixie, will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie Edgewood Support Center at 5050 Edgewood Court.

Volunteers plan to feed up to 500 families who show up to the drive-through food pantry during those hours, where they can pick up fresh produce and non-perishables, and it’s completely free of charge.

On average, one in eight people don’t know where their next meal will come from over the holidays. As a result, food banks and pantries tend to be a safety net for those just trying to make ends meet.

