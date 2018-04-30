WJXT hosts Nemours Day of Giving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each person who calls into the phone bank for the Nemours Day of Giving on Monday will have every dollar donated matched by The Players, up to $500,000.

The money raised will go directly to fund Nemours' programs and services which help families in need while their children are battling illness.

WJXT is hosting the Day of Giving during The Morning Show, 7 to 10 a.m. Monday and again during News4Jax from 5 to 7 p.m. The numbers to call during those hours are 904-348-6022 or 1-800-366-9598. You can also Text-to-Give by texting "Our Promise" to 50155 at any time.

Nemours Children's Specialty Care is a group of more than 100 specialists and researchers who take care of children only. Every year, they provide millions of dollars in care they are not compensated for so that uninsured and under-insured children can have access to the best care possible.

No child at Nemours is ever turned away because of lack of ability to pay.

The Day of Giving is one part of a first-ever comprehensive funding campaign for Nemours called "Our Promise."

One hundred percent of the funds raised through the "Our Promise" campaign will benefit Northeast Florida children.

Donations will help fund the art and music therapy program, which helps distract children while they are being treated for life-threatening illnesses like cancer.

The money raised will also replenish the emergency fund that helps patients' families handle the financial burden that can come with medical treatment. The fund helps pay for things like medical supplies, rides to the doctor and meals.

The Cochclear Implant Summer Camp is also funded by community support.

Nemours' lobby will be getting an upgrade to make it even more inviting to the 1,500 people who pass through it every day. The transformation will also make it more accessible for children with physical challenges.

The Nemours Day of Giving was organized by the Nemours Women's Committee and is made possible by Players and several other groups who volunteer their time to answer phones and accept the donations.

Among the groups volunteering are Nemours physicians, patient families like the Fowler/Hodges family and friends and family of H. Stephen Jones & Associates.

The A1 tennis team from the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club is answering phones in support of their teammate, Casey Andeer, whose daughter Rue was diagnosed with leukemia at age 3. Rue just recently finished her treatment and is doing well.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.