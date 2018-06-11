News4Jax phone bank raises more than $7K for Dreams Come True

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A phone bank hosted Monday by News4Jax for Dreams Come True raised more than $7,000 to help fulfill the dreams of local children with life-threatening illnesses.

The goal was $3,000. But thanks to viewers' generous donations, $7,074 was raised between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All donations will be matched by the Delores Barr Weaver Fund at The Community Foundation of Northeast Florida.

Donations can still be made on dreamscometrue.org.

