News4Jax phone bank raises more than $7K for Dreams Come True

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A phone bank hosted Monday by News4Jax for Dreams Come True raised more than $7,000 to help fulfill the dreams of local children with life-threatening illnesses.
The goal was $3,000. But thanks to viewers' generous donations, $7,074 was raised between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
All donations will be matched by the Delores Barr Weaver Fund at The Community Foundation of Northeast Florida.
Donations can still be made on dreamscometrue.org.
