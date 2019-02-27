Wolfson announces partnership to better serve patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A life-saving partnership to help better serve patients in North Florida and South Georgia was announced on Tuesday.

Wolfson Children's Hospital is partnering with the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Clinical research and cardiac surgeries are said to be two of the main priorities through the partnership.

Michael D. Aubin, president of Wolfson Children's Hospital, will improve the programs for years to come.

Through the partnership, Wolfson will become the second member of the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Heart Institute network.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.