Wolfson Children's Hospital throws Toy Story-themed Halloween party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As much of the River City celebrated Halloween, the staff at Wolfson Children's Hospital spread some joy for kids as well.

It's the sixth year the hospital has thrown a Halloween party.

One floor of the hospital threw a Toy Story-themed party on Halloween. The team went all-out, even bringing in a therapy dog dressed as Woody.

The kids were dressed in all different kinds of costumes, including 8-year-old Zane, who was dressed as a shark.

Jaida, a 14-year-old, has been at Wolfson for about a month.

"I'm actually getting to see the troubles that other people are going through," Jaida said. "I might not be able to feel it, but I can see it and I can see that they still get to have fun."

And, of course, there were lots of pictures of babies in the NICU dressed up for Halloween! The Orange Park Medical Center was kind enough to share some photos of the kiddos too.

