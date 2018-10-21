Woman from hard-hit hurricane region gathers supplies in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Supplies are being collected in Jacksonville to help Hurricane Michael victims. The relief effort was organized by a woman who knows what it's like to lose everything.

Patty Hortman is a teacher in Port St. Joe and lost her classroom and church in the storm. She teaches 3-year-olds at the school at First United Methodist Church in Port Saint Joe.

"Our preschool was washed out, the rooms are gutted and full of dead fish. Our church sat right on the bay," Hortman said.

She collected items in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon from generous donors and will take it all back to her town.

Hortman evacuated to Jacksonville because her parents live here and this is where she grew up.

She decided to make a Facebook post requesting items to take back to Port St. Joe and has gotten a good response.

"Some people are now out of jobs and can't afford to go grocery shopping, so we are going to continue bringing in those grocery items

Some of the supplies include clothes, food and water.

"Thank you doesn't even seem to suffice, 'thank you' is not a big enough word. Any tragedy like this, it's so humbling but when it hits close to home, you see the good in people and the heart in people," Hortman said.

A 26-foot moving truck is taking everything to Port St. Joe Monday. Hortman is also going back to Port St. Joe to teach again. Her church is offering free classes to children of first responders.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.