Woman hopes to make world greener, enhance lives -- one stitch at a time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One local woman is saving the environment and helping people with autism at the same time.

Nancy Kennedy turns unwanted plastic into beach bags and sells them for a good cause.

Kennedy has made nearly 1,000 bags so far, and it takes her 12 to 14 hours to complete one bag.

"One hundred percent of the profits go to the Healthy U Now Foundation," Kennedy said.

Healthy U Now Foundation is a local nonprofit helping people with autism. The organization is raising money to build a residential center.

The foundation says more resources for people with autism are needed.

"By 2025, the anticipation is that one in two boys will have autism. By 2032, the anticipation is that one in two children will have autism. And we couldn't start now creating enough resource for those kinds of numbers. So the plan is not to just have a residential setting but to also offer educational, therapeutic, vocational opportunities," said Dr. Julie Buckley, the founder of Healthy U Now Foundation.

Right now, the organization has everything it needs to move forward with building the residential center. Everything except the money.

Each beach bag Kennedy sells is unique and costs $25.

"It's my way of being able to do something special to help to raise money to build the place," Kennedy said. "$25 at a time doesn't sound like much, but it adds up over time."

Teens who are looking for ways to get volunteer hours are encouraged to contact the foundation, which can get them in touch with Kennedy who uses volunteer hours to help make the beach bags.

"People who have children with autism, there's hope, and they can have a good life and a meaningful life," Kennedy said.

To learn more about Healthy U Now Foundation, click here.

