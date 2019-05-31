Woman sober for 3 years opens home to help others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ray Jacobs message is simple: Addiction may consume your life but recovery can win out.



Jacobs and her mother started the first sober living home for women in Nassau County. It is a place where they can navigate the road to sobriety and make a successful and positive transition back into society.

The women they help at the Sober Living Home for Women have a chance to win their children back, regain their driver's licenses, rebuild their lives and their dreams.

Jacobs knows the plan she helps them navigate works because she has been in recovery for three years. Now she shares her firsthand life experience with the women who come looking for treatment.

The group’s mission is a devotion to providing structure, safety and accountability by providing a living environment conducive to abstinence, personal growth and recovery from substance abuse.

They help the women who come to them maintain a sober atmosphere, develop support systems and gain confidence, self-worth and the motivation they need to return to mainstream society.

Because of her good work, Jacobs was honored Friday with News4Jax and Fields Automotive Group's Positively Jax award for May.

