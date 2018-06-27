YMCA, WJXT team up on Safety Around Water campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The beginning of pool season always brings with it a little nervousness in the News4Jax studios, with many of us preparing our minds for the tragedies that happen each year: child drownings.

This year, WJXT is joining forces with local YMCAs, working to help make sure your kids know what to do in a water emergency.

The new campaign is Safety Around Water, which starts with a free swim safety test for your child with swim experts at participating YMCAs during regular operating hours.

The test includes swimming the length of a pool, treading water and jumping into the pool. Results of the test will let kids and caregivers know a child's swim skill level.

If a child passes the swim safety test, they get to ring a special cow bell at the Y, and upload a photo to the Y's website for a chance to win a free six-month YMCA membership. If a child doesn't pass the test, he or she could be eligible for free swim lessons at the Y.

The goal is to have 5,000 kids pass the Y safe swim test by the end of the summer (when school starts in mid-August).

You can visit the Y for the swim safety test throughout this summer or visit FirstCoastYMCA.org for more details.

