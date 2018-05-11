You can help stamp out hunger with trip to mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People in all 50 states are expected to take part in the largest one-day food drive Saturday to help feed the hungry by leaving nonperishable food goods outside their doors and near their mailboxes.

The National Association of Letter Carriers is partnering with Farm Share as its charity partner in Florida.

During the 2017 Stamp Out Hunger food drive more than 50 million people who suffered from hunger were helped.

More than 71 million pounds of food were collected last year during the postal food drive,

Florida has been ranked as the No. 1 state for donating cans of food over the last decade.

All you have to do to help is to leave canned or other nonperishable food at your mailbox for your postal carrier to collect Saturday.

All food donations will then been taken to Farm Share, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which will distribute the food to those in need.

