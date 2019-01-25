'Young Marines' teaches values of leadership, teamwork, discipline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlantic Coast Young Marines is part of a national movement established in 1958 to develop leadership skills among today’s youth, reduce drug abuse and instill the same values that Marines are taught: leadership, teamwork and discipline.

Their goal is to make a difference in the lives of children and provide them with a moral compass that guides them through life.

Several times each month, the group gathers and using marching skills, physical fitness, public speaking and camping skills to instill those ideals.

Those who are part of the organization are told you don’t just participate, you “stand out.”

The local chapter has been around since October 2013 and has been recognized for its work in the community and its participation in veterans' appreciation ceremonies.

For November, the Atlantic Coast Young Marines will appear Friday on The Morning Show to be honored with WJXT's Positively Jax award.

